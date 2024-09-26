District administration initiates Duware Tran in Arambagh

The recent heavy rains that occurred and the uncontrolled release of water from the DVC inundated large parts of Khanakul, Goghat ,Pursura and Arambagh in the Arambagh sub-division. Flood waters submerged the ground floor of pucca buildings, kuccha and semi-kuccha buildings were washed away; thousands, rendered homeless, were shifted to shelter homes and relief camps. The state chief minister recently visited flood-affected areas and also met the victims.

The affected people complained to the CM that they were not attended properly by the local administration and were running short of drinking water, medicines and food items. Taking a serious note of the complaint, Mamata Banerjee directed the district administration to promptly meet the needs of the flood affected people.

In response to the directive of the state chief minister the district administration under district magistrate Mukta Arya working in chain system with the local administrative bodies initiated Duware Tran (flood relief at doorstep). It aims to reach the flood relief items at the shortest time to the affected people at their doorstep. The relief items include food, drinking water, medicines, clothes, livestock food, cooked and dry food items, building materials etc.

The Duware Tran programme also provides financial assistance and rehabilitation of the flood affected victims. Experienced health workers are on the move providing medical assistance and medicines. Special attention is being provided to children and mother health care, steps are also taken to prevent any kind of epidemic which usually takes place when the flood waters recede.

The district magistrate, Mukta Arya personally handed over flood relief items, new utensils, books, stationary items and clothes to the children and students in Khanakul 1, block-2.