# Bengal

Disrupting medical services inhuman: Serampore MLA

The Serampore MLA Dr Sudipto Roy today participated in Raksha Bandhan celebration at Serampore ward 8.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | August 20, 2024 8:09 am

Dr Sudipto Roy (Photo:Facebook)

The Serampore MLA Dr Sudipto Roy today participated in Raksha Bandhan celebration at Serampore ward 8. On the occasion were present Serampore town president Santosh Singh, Ward councilor Gour Mohan Dey, Bela Dey and others. To send out the message of communal harmony and brotherhood, rakhi was tied on the wrists of passers-by, irrespective of religion, caste and creed.

The Serampore MLA expressed concern over the unrest created in the name of peaceful agitation. He said, “The CPM, BJP, Naxals in the disguise of protesters are trying to mislead and provoke the actual protesters to take the path of violence. The dirty political game to disrupt medical services will be soon exposed.”

