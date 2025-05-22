Discussed regional security imperatives, state-sponsored terrorism: Abhishek

The all-party delegation of MPs of which Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee is part of paid tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi today.

Later the delegation of MPs had a meeting at the Embassy of India in Tokyo. The delegation met with Ambassador Sibi George in Tokyo.

They held meaningful discussions on global cooperation, intelligence sharing, and the role of diplomacy in combating the menace of terrorism.

Sources said, the all-party parliamentary delegation met Takeshi Iwaya, foreign minister of Japan. India’s national consensus and resolute commitment to combat terrorism in all forms was reaffirmed by the delegation members. The finance minister of Japan reiterated Japan’s support to India’s fight against terrorism and expressed appreciation for the restraint shown by the Indian side. He called for punishing the perpetrators of terror activities.

Abhishek Banerjee, as part of the all-party delegation, met with prominent Japanese think tanks to underscore India’s uncompromising stance on terrorism. They exchanged insights on building a united global front against extremist threats.

Later in the day, Trinamul Congress national general secretary wrote in his X-handle: “Honoured to be part of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation representing INDIA’s resolute stance against terrorism on the global stage. Day 1 in Tokyo began with a solemn tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi ji at Edogawa which stands as an enduring symbol of India–Japan relations and our shared values of peace and non-violence.

“At the Embassy of India, we were briefed by @AmbSibiGeorge on the significance of this outreach in strengthening bilateral cooperation on security. We presented India’s unwavering commitment to counter-terrorism during our meeting with H.E. Mr. Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan, expressed our gratitude for Japan’s consistent support in calling for justice against perpetrators of terror.

“In our interaction with leading Japanese think tanks, we discussed regional security imperatives, state-sponsored terrorism and India’s policy of zero tolerance. The response was heartening, with strong support expressed for India’s efforts to uphold harmony.

“Our delegation also called on Mr. Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairman of the Japan–India Association. We reaffirmed India’s resolve to fight cross-border terrorism and deeply appreciate his commitment to reinforcing Indo–Japanese cooperation in this shared cause. India stands firm. Terrorism has no place in our world.”