State BJP president Mr Dilip Ghosh slammed chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee today for her participation in the oath-taking ceremony of Mr Hemant Soren as her counterpart in Jharkhand. A galaxy of Opposition leaders like Congress leader Mr Rahul Gandhi, CPI-M general secretary Mr Sitaram Yechuri, Trinamul Congress chief Miss Banerjee, CPI leader Mr D Raja and several others had attended the grand ceremony in Ranchi on Sunday, virtually presenting a show of nation-wide unity against the BJP and its allies at the Centre.

After holding a special meeting with his party leaders including Mr Kailash Vijayvargiya, national general secretary in charge of Bengal, Mr Babul Supriya and others in the city today, Mr Ghosh said: “It was a ‘Jharkhand Circus’ on Sunday in Ranchi where all the Opposition parties got united in the name of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).”

“Opposition parties are creating law and order trouble and disrespecting the Constitution in the name of protest. Nothing has been decided about when and where the NRC will be done so far but they are prompting hue and cry on the issue,” Mr Ghosh added.

“The protesters, just like anti-socials are creating violence against the Act and NRC in states ruled by our party. We are treating these anti-socials they way they deserve for unleashing anti-CAA and NRC protests. It’s a message to the Opposition parties: You have to count the bodies of these anti-socials if they do so,” the state BJP chief said.

“Our chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee is misguiding people in the name of protest. She had tried hard to build up unity among the Opposition parties against the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections held in May. But that did not materialise,” he said.