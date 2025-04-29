Dilip Ghosh warns of no mercy for traitors

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday issued a stern warning against those who betray India, likening them to terrorists in Kashmir.

Ghosh declared that just as the homes of militants are being demolished in Kashmir, similar action will be taken against traitors elsewhere in the country. “Those who live off India and then destroy government property or kill innocent tourists will face swift and decisive action. The Indian government will not sit idle,” he said. Referring to recent crackdowns in Kashmir, Ghosh mentioned the demolition of houses belonging to suspected militants. On Saturday morning, the house of Zakir Ahmad Gani in Kulgam was razed after the army alleged his involvement in terror activities. Similarly, in Pulwama’s Muran village, the house of another suspected terrorist, Ahsan-ul-Haq Sheikh, was bulldozed on Friday night.

Taking a jab at the Congress, Ghosh said: “Had this action against terrorists begun 40 years ago, India would not have suffered so many terror attacks.” He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has the willpower and people’s trust to eliminate terrorism from the country. The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has further strained India-Pakistan relations. Although Pakistan has denied involvement, India believes Islamabad was behind the attack. Pakistan’s retaliatory warnings have been brushed aside by Ghosh, who instead promised “revenge will be taken.” Mocking Pakistan’s nuclear threats, the former Bengal BJP president said, “They often make baseless claims and then retreat after getting beaten. No one even knows whether their nuclear weapons are functional or rotting. But they must not threaten India with nuclear bombs. If they do, Pakistan will be wiped off the map the next day.”

Since the Pahalgam attack, Indian forces have intensified operations, demolishing several militants’ homes. Ghosh reiterated, “Those who betray their country have no right to live here. Under Modi’s leadership, revenge is certain.”

He also accused Pakistan of trying to provoke India into launching the first strike. “Pakistan wants India to attack first. But that’s a grave mistake. If India strikes once, there will be no trace of Pakistan’s army or government,” Ghosh warned. He concluded by stating that the international community stands with India against terrorism and urged Pakistan to “remain silent in fear.”