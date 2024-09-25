Dilip Ghosh ridicules Bengal government:

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh ridiculed the Mamata Banerjee government today in matters linked to the state’s bid to dissociate from DVC.

Ghosh came to Burdwan town today to join BJP’s fortnight long ‘Seva Paksha’ programme. He said: “It’s all rubbish that the chief minister has opted for her bid to dissociate from the DVC. Two of her senior officials have already resigned from the board. These are all bogus and it’s impossible for Bengal to get departed from DVC absolutely.”

