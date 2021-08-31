Dilip fears Bengal may go Afghanistan way

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that a similar dreadful scenario that prevails in Afghanistan can engulf Bengal because miscreants have easy access to automatic weapons and bombs due to state-sponsored lawlessness. Referring to a video that has gone viral, in which some miscreants holding automatic guns are threatening a hotel owner and fire while demanding a few lakhs from him at Midnapore town, Ghosh said this is not an isolated incident.

“This is one of the incidents among hundreds of such cases of lawlessness. In presence of police, guns and weapons are available illegally for miscreants’ use. In this spine chilling video people saw how miscreants had kept several automatic guns on the table of the cash counter to scare the hotel owner and his employees. One of the miscreants had kept the hotel owner at gunpoint. But police pleaded innocence,” he said.

He equated the incident as deliberately sowing fear ahead of elections. “Here manufacturing units of bombs and guns are available. Weapons factories became an industry. So people could not differentiate it from Afghanistan,” said Ghosh. Alleging that Bengal has become a safe haven for terror organisations, Ghosh said there is tacit support of the state government.

Recently Afghanistan currency and radioactive substances were recovered, he said. “Due to losing management of police, international terrorists are using the Bengal for their gateway and safe shelter and spreading their network here,” he said. Ghosh said that there is no atmosphere for conducting by-election. “If the state thinks by-election could be held then it should withdraw lockdown and should allow running normal train services. Then election could be held,” he said.