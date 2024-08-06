Dhaka flight services halted from Kolkata, Indo-Bangla trade services stopped

NSCBI Airport authorities decided to halt Dhaka-Kolkata air services after receiving a message around 4.46 p.m. that Dhaka Aerodrome is closed till time 10.30 hrs IST. Air India also stopped all flight operations towards Dhaka. Bangladesh’s international airport in Dhaka has been closed for six hours due to ongoing violent protests. Air India has cancelled all flights to Dhaka with immediate effect, citing the deteriorating situation. The airline is offering support to passengers with confirmed bookings, including waivers on rescheduling and cancellation charges.

“In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 contact centre at 011-69329333 or 011-69329999,” Air India said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, IndoBangladesh trade has ‘halted’ this afternoon amidst unrest in the neighbouring country due to large-scale protests that resulted in President Sheikh Hasina resigning on Monday, according to traders. On Sunday, the Bangladesh government announced a three-day trade holiday, excluding essential services, through a notification. West Bengal Exporters Coordination Committee secretary Ujjal Saha said that due to lack of clearance from Bangladesh customs at their land ports, export and import activities were stalled in all land ports. “There had been some movement in the morning, but later it stopped,” he said. Trade was disrupted following violent protests against the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh in the last two days.

Hasina resigned on Monday and left the country, several news reports said. However, there was no official confirmation that she left Dhaka. “The Bangladesh government has called for a threeday total holiday, except for essential services, and hence the Bangladeshi borders are closed for business,” Saha said. Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Staff Association, said that some movement took place in the morning but stopped after news of the President’s resignation and departure from the country. Benapole is located on the Bangladesh side of the Petrapole border in West Bengal.

Petrapole, the largest land port accounting for the majority of bilateral trade among the few other land ports in the state, has also been affected, sources said. No truck movement was reported during the later part of the day from the Petrapole land port, sources said. However, Petrapole officials said there is no communication about any trade halt from the government.