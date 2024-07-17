DGP Rajeev Kumar urges people to maintain harmony on Muharram

Rajeev Kumar, the state DGP, who officially assumed charge today after being reinstated on Monday, said there is “zero tolerance” on cases of lynching and advised people to observe Muharram peacefully, stressing on utmost care against using any provocation that could mar the traditional fervour of these festivals and cause disharmony in the society.

“Observe Muharram peacefully without causing any disharmony in the society. Elaborate security arrangements had been made by the state police to maintain law and order. Don’t be carried away by any provocation, which can disrupt harmony and keep police in the loop if something suspicious or detrimental for the society comes to notice,” Mr Kumar told news persons at Nabanna today.

On Kultali incident, Mr Kumar said, “It was an out and out case of ‘cheating racket’ and upheld the presence of a ‘secret tunnel’, which he said that the police are investigating and sincerity but as the case was still under investigation, it is improper for us to share any details.”

Advertisement

On cases of lynching in different parts of the state, the DGP said the state has “zero tolerance” on such cases. “None would be allowed to take law into their own hands irrespective of party colour.”

He refused to acknowledge any intelligence failure on the part of the police in cases of lynching.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has issued strictures for goods vehicles for Muharram tomorrow.

A circular issued by Kolkata Police today said that the goods vehicles had been barred from entering the city proper, beginning 4 pm this afternoon till 5 am on Thursday. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities have been spared.

The directives also said that if any goods vehicles do come near the city entry point, they would either be detained by traffic guards at Nivedita Bridge or traffic guards at Vidyasagar Setu.