# Bengal

Despite HC bail, BDO stop leaders from performing duties

Though granted bail by the Calcutta High Court, a local BDO in East Burdwan has denied entry to two Trinamul Congress leaders into their respective posts in a panchayat, sparking controversy today.

SNS | Kolkata | May 22, 2025 1:15 pm

Rajnish Kumar Yadav, BDO of Burdwan–1, issued a notice following the provisions laid down in Clause (a) of Sub-section (1) of Section 100 of the West Bengal Panchayat Act, 1973, which read: “The members are requested not to perform, function and discharge any kind of official duties until further order.”

Rabindranath Chatterjee, district president of the ruling Trinamul Congress, expressed surprise at the BDO’s move. He said: “Once the court has granted bail, it’s surprising how the officer intended to cause hindrance to the elected public representatives.”

Kakoli Tah Gupta and Manas Bhattacharya – the member and Karmadhyaksha of Burdwan–1 Panchayat Samiti – were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on 28 March in connection with a murder case in the local Rayan Panchayat area. Kakoli also serves as the president of the Burdwan–1 Trinamul Congress committee, while Manas is the president of the Burdwan–1 Youth TMC.

The court had sentenced 11 persons, including Manas, to 10 years’ imprisonment, and Kakoli to three years, taking into account her critical illness. The Calcutta High Court granted their bail petitions on Monday.

