Dengue: KMC registers 30 pc less cases this year

Kolkata is in a better situation this year till now as far as dengue infections are concerned, informed the mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim, today. According to the mayor, 30 per cent fewer dengue cases have been reported this year. “Till 30 June, the number of dengue cases was 30 percent fewer than the number reported during the corresponding period last year,” said Mr Hakim.

As informed by the mayor, the number of cases reported till 30 June this year was 112 against last year’s 179 during the same period. “All the patients are in good health and none of them are in serious condition,” he informed. Mr Hakim who is also the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister, reiterated that the citizens need to be alert against the disease. “We have started the awareness campaign using auto rickshaws while workers are visiting houses every seven days,” he said. The mayor however, pointed out that he was not satisfied with the figures.

“Even one reported case is a cause of concern to me,” said Mr Hakim. The mayor emphasised that the vector borne disease could be fought and curbed by increasing awareness among citizens. “Unless the people are more aware and they do not dispose of the waste like coconut shells and bhand (earthen cups) properly, dengue cannot be controlled,” he added. The minister of the state UDMA Department attributed the rising number of cases in other municipal corporations and municipalities particularly in suburban areas, to the increasing urbaniz ation and concretisation of buildings. He urged the people to keep the roofs and terraces of their homes clean.

Advertisement