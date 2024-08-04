Dengue cases in city witnesses rise in last week

Amid incessant rain, the number of dengue cases in the city has seen a rise in the last week, informed officials of the Health Department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. According to the data shared by the KMC, 260 dengue cases were recorded during the week ending on 28 July. During this week, according to the official, there was a rise in the number of dengue cases reported. However, in terms of the overall scenario, the number till now is around 40 per cent less as compared to last year, informed the official of KMC. Even as regards malaria, the number reported so far is about 53 per cent less than that of the corresponding period last year.

“Now since it is raining, the fresh water is washing away the stagnant water. The real challenge would begin when the rain stops and the water gets stagnant. However, we will continue with our campaign and vector control measures,” said mayor Firhad Hakim. Considering the situation, the state Urban and Municipal Affairs Department has decided to ensure various civic bodies of the state gear up and stay prepared to combat the threat of dengue. According to the mayor, who is also the minister for state Urban and Municipal Affairs Department, a meeting is to be held with the chairmen of various civic bodies on 8 August as a part of preparations to take measures to curb the dengue cases. A workshop with the help of experts would also be held to apprise the civic body authorities on the dos and don’ts to prevent the spread of the vector-borne disease.

The mayor also reiterated that for Kolkata, it is not water logging but the issue of old dilapidated buildings that is a bigger headache for the civic body. People are risking their life by living in dangerous buildings but not willing to vacate the structures to enable repairs, rued the mayor. Responding to the incident of a student’s death due to electrocution in Howrah, the mayor said: “I learnt that it was an accident and very unfortunate. Although it was not the fault of the Howrah Municipal Corporation, I have asked the Urban Development Department to stay alert.

In ward number 114 which is a waterlogging prone area as the KEIIP work is still going on there, I have instructed the municipal commissioner to fix the joint box and other similar utilities at an upper height.” Talking about the waterlogging issue in Howrah, Mr Hakim claimed that the problem has existed for a long time as it is an unplanned city. A master plan is being prepared for Howrah on the instructions of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The problem of waterlogging is expected to be solved after the implementation of the master plan, he said.