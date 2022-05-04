Demand for more local trains on Dankuni-Sealdah route

Commuters have a long standing demand for more local trains with more frequency on the Dankuni-Sealdah route during office peak hours.

The Hooghly district citizens forum have submitted a memorandum to the divisional railway manager, Sealdah division, Eastern Railway, to press for their long standing demand on the Dankuni-Sealdah route.

The president of the citizens forum Sailen Parbat said, the Dankuni station is located very near to the Durgapur Expressway and Delhi Road junction, the Howrah-Burdwan chord line runs through Dankuni junction hence besides the rush of local commuters, a large number of passengers of Burdwan chord line get down at Dankuni to avail the Dankuni-Sealdah local to reach their working places. Daily commuters at the risk of their lives hang out dangerously from the overcrowded and over-packed trains.

The locals demand to add four more local trains to the existing ones, thus increasing the frequency at every half-an-hour during the peak office hours. At present only nine compartment local trains are run on the Dankuni- Sealdah route. The demand is for 12 local trains on the route.