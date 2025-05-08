Demand grows for Chandannagore being declared heritage city

The residents of Chandannagar have urged the State Heritage Commission to declare the city as a heritage one.

On 2 May, 1950 Chandannagar came under the Indian Republic following a referendum.

To commemorate the occasion, a function was held jointly by Chandernagore College which was set up in 1862 and the alumni of the college. A rally was taken out in the morning which was attended by many important residents of the city. City mayor Ram Chakraborty and deputy mayor Munna Agarwal took part in the rally. Later, a cultural function was held in the auditorium of the heritage building.

Chandernagore College has a museum on the Indian freedom movement and the cultural history of the area. It was a French colony.

Chandannagore was known for its revolutionary activities. Rashbehari Bose was brought up in the area. Aurobindo Ghose after being acquitted from the Alipore bombing case went to Chandannagore and stayed in the house of Matilal Roy. Rabindranath came to see Ghose in Chandannagore. From here he left for Puducherry. Kanailal Dutta laid down his life for killing Naren Goswami, who became an approver in the Alipore bombing case.

Chandernagore College is the only educational institution in the country which had remained closed for more than two decades for the alleged involvement of the students in revolutionary activities.

Professor Debashis Sarkar said the museum has attracted people from all walks of life. The river cruise organised by the state tourism department takes a break at the college to allow the travellers to have a look at the museum.