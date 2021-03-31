Union home minister Amit Shah launched his tirade against Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee for failing to ensure safety and security of Bengal’s women.

Referring to an incident at Tentulbari in Nandigram last night where a BJP worker’s wife was raped allegedly by TMC goons, Shah doubted if women are safe despite CM’s presence in the area.

“After reaching here (Nandigram), I got a sad piece of news. A woman was raped within a 5-km radius where Mamata Banerjee is staying,” Shah said during his interaction with reporters at the BJP office in Nandigram.

Shah, who led a massive roadshow for BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, the cynosure of all Bengal’s seats since Miss Banerjee is pitted against Adhikari, was impressed with the jubilant crowd and said, “Looking at the enthusiasm among people of Nandigram, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Suvendu Adhikari is going to win from here. The easiest way to bring ‘parivartan’ is to make sure Mamata Didi loses from Nandigram.”

Standing on a truck, decked up with flowers and BJP flags, Shah, with Adhikari by his side, waved at enthusiastic crowd that gathered along a four-km stretch between Bethuria and Rayapara in the East Midnapore Assembly.

Addressing the journalists, Shah said, “I bow my head beforethe people of Nandigram for showing their support towards the BJP. In Nandigram, the real intention is not only to ensure Suvendu’s victory, but we are committed for the development of this region. I would like to request the ‘janata’ of Nandigram to vote for Suvendu in large numbers so that no one in future will dare to play with the sentiments of “Maa, Mati, and Manush”. Please help us in ensuring Suvendu’s win with a huge mandate.”

Shah slammed the TMC government for its 10 years of contemptible rule and accused Miss Banerjee for thwarting the central government schemes in the state. He said, “I would like to assure that within minutes of forming the government, we’ll start working to restore the lost pride and culture of West Bengal. Taking inspiration from Rabindranath Tagore and Sri Aurobindo, he said, “We have to move together for a better Bengal. We have to work together to make Bengal self-reliant. West Bengal should take a lead by reviving its culture.”

Nandigram and 29 other seats go to polls on 1 April and campaigning ends today at 5 pm.