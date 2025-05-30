Deep depression spares state, brings monsoons to North Bengal

In a major relief from the sweltering heat waves, the deep depression passed through the coastal belts in West Bengal within an hour, without creating much havoc.

It also brought the good news of arrival of monsoons.

The system that had triggered fear among many, crossed West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara in Bangladesh close to Raidighi this morning at a low speed, largely sparing major parts of the state.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the deep depression moved at a speed of 22 kmph for six hours and crossed West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to Raidighi between 10.30 and 11.30 a.m. The system lay centred around 40 km southwest of Canning, close to Raidighi, 130 km west-southwest of Mongla and 190 km west of Khepupara at around 11.30 a.m. Despite its departure from the state, the system maintained its intensity of deep depression till evening and weakened gradually into a depression later.

The city hardly received good rainfall till 4 p.m. with most of the stations recording around 2 mm of showers. Till 4 p.m, only Mominpur station registered around 13 mm of rainfall as the cumulative rainfall, the remaining stations recording much lower figures.

The system brought good news to the people of West Bengal marking the entry of southwest monsoons in some parts of north Bengal. As per the information received this evening from the weather office, the southwest monsoons passed through Balurghat today. The weather scientists have predicted further advancement of southwest monsoon over some more parts of West Bengal during next 1-2 days.

For major parts of south Bengal, the Met office has predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places over North and South 24-Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad districts tomorrow. Apart from this, squally wind having speed reaching 40 to 50 Kmph gusting to 60 kmph is also tipped to occur at one or two places over North and South 24-Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad districts and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places over rest districts of south Bengal.