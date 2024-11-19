Debate over naming of New Bagdogra Terminal

What will be the name of the new Bagdogra Airport terminal? This question has sparked widespread discussions ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid its foundation stone.

While some advocate naming the terminal after Rabindranath Tagore, others support honouring Tenzing Norgay. Amid the ongoing debate, both offline and on social media, Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba has written to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to name the new terminal in memory of Subash Ghisingh.

In his letter, Zimba emphasised that the proposed name, Subash Ghisingh International Airport, would resonate deeply with the people of Darjeeling, Sikkim, and the North-eastern region. He described Ghisingh as a visionary leader who uplifted the Gorkha community and integrated their aspirations into the national mainstream.

Revered as the ‘Father of Indian Gorkhas’, Subash Ghisingh played a pivotal role during the tumultuous period of 1986, guiding the region through discord and championing peace and stability. His efforts led to the creation of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council, a significant milestone in achieving regional autonomy and harmony within the Indian Union.

“Subash Ghisingh was more than a political leader; he was a unifier and a torch bearer of dignity, who inspired generations to embrace their Indian identity while preserving their cultural heritage,” Zimba, who also serves as the secretary general of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), stated.

Ghisingh’s contribution extended beyond politics. His commitment to national integration earned him the prestigious Indira Gandhi National Integration Award, a testament to his legacy of harmony and unity, values that lie at the heart of India’s Republic.