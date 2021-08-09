A private nursing home in the Danga area in Sujapur under the Kaliachak police station in Malda was ransacked by relatives and “outsiders” following the death of a woman soon after she gave birth to a child.

The protesters also blocked National Highway-34, which resulted in a huge traffic jam. However, a large contingent of police reached the spot and after discussions for around one-and-a-half hours failed, they allegedly used force and managed to clear the road.

The deceased woman has been identified as Arefa Bibi, 35, of the Chhoto-Mahadipur area under the Mothabari police station in the district. “The woman was admitted to the nursing home on Friday and she gave birth to a child that same night. After she started having breathing problems, the nursing home asked the relatives to take her to a nursing home in English Bazaar,” a source said.

“She was sick since Saturday evening. She was then referred to another nursing home of English Bazaar where she died. We now want to know why the earlier nursing home did not refer her to another one much earlier if she was so sick,” said Samiul Shaikh, a relative of the deceased woman.

Ketabuddin Shaikh, an employee of the accused nursing home, on the other hand, said, “The entire protest is nothing but a ploy to defame the nursing home. The woman gave birth to a baby that day and she was suffering from breathing problems for which the attending doctor referred her to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, but the family members instead took her to another nursing home. The allegations against us are false and baseless.”

Meanwhile, a top police officer in Kaliachak said the National Highway was cleared of the obstacles and that force was used. “As for the woman’s death, the exact cause will be known only after the post-mortem comes,” he said.