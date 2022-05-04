Kolkata: Markets abuzz for Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations

Markets across the country are witnessing a massive footfall of customers as people have gone on a shopping spree on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

The Nakhoda Masjid market in Kolkata is filled with shoppers ensuring to maximise the fun of Eid by buying all sorts of products from edibles to decorations.

Sahel Ahmed, the owner of a perfume shop, says that the “demand of product has increased by many folds as people are excited to celebrate the festival in full swing almost after two years.”

“You can see that the entire market is flocked with people. The celebration for the last two years was limited due to COVID-19 but today you can feel the enthusiasm of people. The market is good, we are witnessing high demand,” he added.

Sevai seller Wahab Ahmed said that even though the rates of the product have increased people are not shying away from buying their favourite sevai.

“We sell Banaras Sevai and Lucknow Senai. People here in Kolkata like both of them. Rates have been increased this time,” Ahmed said.

With the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday, the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated across the country on Tuesday.