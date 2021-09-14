After daughter found hanging, man kills self in Malda

A man, whose minor daughter had been found hanging in the house two months ago, allegedly killed himself in Balarampur village under the Gazole Police Station in Malda this morning.

It is said that Niranjan Barman, 48, took the drastic step after police allegedly summoned him a few day ago for questioning in connection with his daughter’s death.

“It is alleged that the police mounted pressure on Niranjan on the charge of murdering her own daughter, which he could not stand,” a local source said. The local people put up a protest in front of the police when they went to recover the hanging body of the deceased this morning.

However, Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria denied any such connection with the man’s death. According to sources, the man’s daughter had been found hanging in a room under mysterious circumstances and the police had sent the body for post-mortem.

“After receiving the postmortem report, the police filed a suo moto case and it is alleged that a section of the police officers at the Gazole police station accused the father of the girl and began to harass him by summoning him to the police station and grilling him,” a source said.

The local people alleged that the deceased could not stand the blame laid on him of murdering his own daughter and killed himself by hanging from a tree branch. Police, on the other hand, said that the parents of the girl were reluctant to have investigations into their daughter’s death. “However, the police, after filing a suo moto case, sent the body for post mortem, the report of which showed that the man was guilty,” a police source said.

“Allegations that the man was pressured are baseless. A homicide case was filed after the police had enough evidence and the father was being questioned. Now, as he has also allegedly committed suicide, we are looking into the entire matter,” SP, Mr Rajoria, said.