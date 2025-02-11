Darjeeling MLA writes to Guv on tea garden land transfer

Neeraj Zimba Tamang, MLA from the Darjeeling Assembly Constituency, has raised serious concerns over the West Bengal government’s recent policy to transfer 30 per cent of tea garden land to private entities. In a press statement, Tamang revealed that he has written to the Governor, urging immediate intervention to halt the policy’s implementation.

The policy, announced at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 in Kolkata, and decision to allocate a mere five decimal land to indigenous tea garden workers, sparking criticism over the prioritisation of corporate interests at the expense of community rights.

Mr Tamang emphasised that the decision was made without consulting key stakeholders, including elected representatives and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), which oversees land matters in the region.

He argued that this unilateral move undermines democratic principles and disregards the rights of the Gorkha and Adivasi communities, who have been the backbone of the tea industry for generations. In his letter, Mr Tamang stressed the need for policies that prioritise the legitimate land rights of tea garden workers and called for inclusive consultations with all stakeholders to ensure equitable and just decisions.

Expressing hope for swift action, Mr Tamang urged the Governor to safeguard the interests of the people in Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars. The policy has sparked widespread concern among local residents, who fear it could further marginalize vulnerable communities and disrupt their livelihoods.