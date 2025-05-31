Dakshineswar station undergoes major upgrade

In a bid to enhance passenger safety for commuters heading towards Dakshineswar Kali Temple, the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway erected a new net barrier fence on both sides of the ramp. The crucial safety measure covers a total area of 1,300 square metres and is designed to prevent littering and significantly improve the safety of minor passengers using the ramp.

In addition to the safety enhancements, the divisional railway has also completed a comprehensive renovation of the station’s facade. This includes repair work on the ramp wall and a new colour scheme for the painting of grills and fences on the platform, specifically covering 900 square metres of grill painting work on the platform at platform one and two. Furthermore, boundary walls have undergone essential repair and painting, contributing to a cleaner and more inviting environment. The project also includes net barrier fence, lettering, and painting to ensure clear demarcation and a cohesive look throughout the renovated areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement