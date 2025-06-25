Cyclothan for a drug-free India

Central Bank of India, Zonal Office, Kolkata sponsored and became partner in cyclothan organised by Narcotics Control Bureau, Kolkata Unit, for campaigning nasha mukth Bharat pakhwada (drug-free India) from 12 to 26 June on International Day (26th June) against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, reaffirming its commitment to a Drug-Free India. The cyclothan was flagged off by DDG Hitesh Godara and represented by Om Prakash Teli, principal CBOTC, Amrit Tripathi, AGM ACM, Prafull Bansal AGM KMO, Atul Gupta, AGM CFB and Officers from Kolkata Zonal Office.

Around 150 cyclists covered approx. 20km distance at new town area by displaying the message of the campaign and felicitated by medals and certificates by NCB Kolkata, supported by sponsorship, including other PSBs for the event.

