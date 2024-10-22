Cyclone threat forces postponement of visit by Amit Shah to Arambagh

The looming threat of a cyclonic circulation expected to hit the different districts of the state have forced postponement of visit of Union home minister Amit Shah to Arambagh.

All the four Assembly constituencies, Arambagh Pursura, Goghat and Khanakul under Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency have BJP leaders. After an unsatisfactory performance of BJP in the last Lok Sabha election where the BJP candidate from Hooghly LS constituency, Locket Chatterjee lost to TMC candidate Rachna Banerjee.

BJP could not take over the Arambagh and Serampore Lok Sabha constituencies from the TMC. The fast eroding power of the BJP in the Hooghly district has become a matter of great concern for the BJP leadership. Under such circumstances the visit of Mr Shah was highly anticipated.

The Pursura BJP MLA Biman Ghosh said he has been informed that the looming threat of cyclonic circulation is expected to hit the state and the district on 23 October, which has forced changes in the pre schedules of Amit Shah’s visit to Kalipur in Arambagh.