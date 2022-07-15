Curbs needed on language used by BJP legislators in Bengal Assembly: Trinamool

Amid the ongoing debate over the use of certain words during Parliamentary proceedings, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has accused BJP legislators of using unparliamentary words against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The state’s ruling party feels that there should be some curb on the use of such languages in the state Assembly as well.

According to Transport Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, certain words are being used in the Assembly by the opposition BJP legislators, including leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, which are not proper.

“They often resort to personal attacks against the Chief Minister, something which is not acceptable and needs to be curbed,” Hakim said.

According to Hakim, Parliament or Assembly are places to protect the democracy of the country.

“There the elected public representatives discuss crucial issues. The opposition has the space there to present its views. But in West Bengal, the manner in which personal attacks are made needs to be controlled. The Trinamool Congress had been in the opposition for a long time. But we have never used such words, especially against the Chief Minister,” Hakim said.

However, he did not comment on whether the Assembly secretariat will take any initiative to curb the use of certain words and phrases while the Assembly session is on.