CS writes another letter to Odisha govt

Trinamul Congress leadership has come down heavily on the Odisha government for not releasing the migrant workers though the documents proving identity with proper authentication have been submitted to the government.

The leadership questioned the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to show whether besides aadhar and voters identity card there are any other proof of identity.

The leadership further alleged that many workers from Cooch Behar, having passports, had not yet been released.

The leaders said thousands of workers from Odisha are working in Bengal in various capacities and they have never been harassed or their identity questioned. The state government treats them equally without any discrimination.

Chief secretary Manoj Pant today wrote a letter to his counterpart in Odisha to put an end to the harassment of migrant workers, speaking in Bengali, though they had shown their Aadhaar and EPIC cards.

But the Odisha government refused to accept them and asked the workers that they should be authenticated by the district magistrate and superintendent of police. The documents properly authenticated have been submitted to the Odisha government but still the migrant workers have not been released. It is further alleged that the migrant workers have been illegally detained without producing them before the court.

It may be mentioned that chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already written a letter to the Union home minister Amit Shah and alleged that many migrant workers have been detained by different state governments for speaking in Bengali as they considered them to be Bangladeshis.