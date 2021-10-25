Crude bombs go off in abandoned Malda house

Crude bombs exploded at an abandoned house, a short distance away from the home of state minister Sabina Yasmin in Chandpur area under the Kaliachak police station in Malda this morning.

Police reached the spot, while sources said the house belongs to one Rafiqul Shaikh, who has now gone absconding. According to sources, the area was shaken by the explosion this morning, while police went to the spot and recovered several crude bombs later.

A resident of the area, on condition of anonymity, said that bombs were being manufactured in the house for a long time now and that they were supplied to arms dealers in different places. The incident sparked a political debate too. BJP district president Gobinda Chandra Mandal said,

“The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. The police and the administration are busy helping leaders of the ruling party. Kaliachak has become a paradise of evil deeds. Such incidents are happening at a short distance away from a minister’s house.

Those who are supposed to provide security to the common people do not have their own security.” He also claimed that the bombs were stockpiled for the ruling party. Denying all the allegations, Trinamul Congress district

spokesperson, Shubhamoy Basu, said, “The BJP’s allegations are baseless. Some miscreants had been stockpiling the bombs, which resulted in an explosion. The police are investigating the entire incident. The entire country is well aware of the law and order situation in the BJP-ruled states, so there is no value of any comment from the BJP.”

Superintendent of Police, Alok Rajoria, said the Kaliachak police have started investigations into the incident. “It is being investigated and we are trying to find out who exactly was behind this,” he said.