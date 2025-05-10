Critically thinking students find solutions to persistent problems

Senior students of Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar collaborated to resolve major issues like combating mental health conditions, providing accessible transport options to differently-abled individuals, reduce wastage of water and redesign a floor of the school to reduce consumption of power in an inter-house exhibition on creativity and innovation.

The event was aimed at engaging students in thinking uniquely and coming up with solutions to critical problems. Students brainstormed ideas, leveraged each other’s strengths, and developed unique solutions.

The Green House designed a well ventilated classroom that used minimal furniture and electrical equipment, cross ventilation and added greenery for better temperature control.

The Yellow House explored ways of overcoming mental health concerns by following the power of mind over matter. They emphasised better food habits, better lifestyle and routine exercises as solutions.

The Red House provided a unique transport solution for wheel chair-bound individuals in busy railway platforms. They had sought inspiration from motorised chairs used in public places.

The Blue House presented a model of a water purifier and storage system to recycle waste water.

This event also ensured critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The participants experimented with new concepts, learnt from their peers, and gained confidence in their abilities, ultimately leading to a more enriching and dynamic educational experience.

At Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar, exhibitions provide a platform to students to demonstrate their original ideas and allow them to translate such into practical solutions. The Innovation Laboratory at the school also has been providing unique opportunities to students to grow.

The judges were impressed with the dedication and their concern to save the earth by better handling of resources.

School principal Sonali Sarkar said: “Witnessing students’ ingenuity and passion for problem-solving was truly inspiring. It is remarkable how students come together with passion and determination to solve real life problems that have a lasting impact on their own lives.”

Zahara Myriam Rahman, a participant from Class XII added: “This exhibition has widened my horizon. Never before had I even imagined that a simple classroom can be re-imagined to save energy and still feel comfortable and welcoming. By using natural light, ventilation, and eco-friendly materials, we learned that small changes in design can make a big difference – not just for the environment, but for how we experience everyday learning.”