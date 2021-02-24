At Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Hooghly on Wednesday, Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary and a few film personalities joined the Trinamool Congress.

“I’m (a) cricketer, who has (to) uphold the flag of India. The love I got was not dissected by Hindus or Muslims but (by) Indians,” India Today quoted Tiwary as saying.

“BJP is trying to divide us communally, that is why Mamata is trying to fight in a secular way. This logo of grassroots is secular,” he added.

Other than him, renowned Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh, actor Kanchan Mallick and director Raj Chakraborty has also joined the TMC.

Meanwhile, Mamata’s rally at the Dunlop Ground in Hooghly happened within 48 hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event at the same venue.

Launching a scathing attack against BJP and Modi, Mamata hit out at the recent episode of CBI’s questioning of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee.

“BJP is outraged over me. But do they think they can beat me, kill me and do anything? You know what my mothers and sisters, they have entered my house and are alleging that daughters and housewives are coal smugglers. Whereas they are entertaining the actual coal mafias,” the TMC supremo said.

PM Modi on Monday inaugurated the Dakshineswar-Nowapara Metro and several other railway projects. Speaking on that, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that “he did nothing but cut the ribbon”.

“Tarkeshwar line and the metro projects were all started by me when I was the railway minister. He did nothing but cut the ribbon. People can see everything who did the work and cut the ribbon. The Prime Minister of the country is lying. Is this even possible,” she said.