CPM writes to Centre on Indian students’ safe passage

The CPM Politburo today issued a statement condemning the Russian military attacks against Ukraine. In an issued statement it has urged the Indian government to immediately take steps to ensure the safety of the thousands of Indian citizens, mainly students stranded in Ukraine and undertake measures to evacuate all Indian citizens.

Reports have been pouring from various states, including West Bengal, where families are concerned about their members who are at Ukraine either for higher studies or employment. The party has further said “It is unfortunate that Russia took military action against Ukraine. There should be an immediate cessation of armed hostilities and the establishment of peace.”

The CPIM has also highlighted that the US-led NATO expansion eastward, contrary to the assurance given to Russia after Soviet dissolution, is responsible for the present conflict since Russia is worried about its security. The presence of NATO forces and missiles at Russia’s borders in Eastern Europe makes their security concern legitimate.

“The refusal by US and NATO to meet the Russian security needs, and the belligerence of the US in sending troops to the region have further escalated tensions. For peace to be established, the genuine concerns of all the peoples, including of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, should be addressed. The process of negotiations should be restarted and the earlier agreements reached by both the parties should be adhered to”, the Politburo statement said