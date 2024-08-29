CPM office ransacked

A CPM, Trinamul Congress clash that resulted in ransacking and bombardment at an area committee office of the CPM in Durgapur grabbed centre stage on the day of Bengal bandh today.

The incident left 21 CPM cadres and 9 TMC supporters and local leaders injured. Earlier in the morning, BJP leader, MLA, Lakhhan Ghorui and his four aides were roughed up while trying to forcibly pulling down shutters of shops at Bhiringhee crossing in Durgapur.

At City Centre in Durgapur, after the BJP suddenly called off its protest rally, the DYFI-CPM’s youth wing brought out a protest march bearing party flags where the BJP cadres suddenly merged at a point near the local civic body office where the Trinamul Congress just had ended its scheduled procession. During this three INTTUC members, Samir Das, Surajit Biswas and Khurshid Ahmed allegedly were attacked by the DYFI cadres unprovoked. Shortly, the TMC charged back and allegedly unleashed an attack on the nearby CPM office.

