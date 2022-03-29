CPM condemns Assembly ruckus, Mamata’s opposition to 2-day strike

The CPM’s state secretary, Md Salim, today condemned the violence that unfurled inside the state assembly while remarking that the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, instead of supporting the strike against the BJP government’s oppressive policies, is enjoying a summer vacation in North Bengal, lending her support to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Commenting on the ruckus that unfolded inside the West Bengal assembly, Md Salim said, “Both state assembly and the parliament have turned into a pigsty. Earlier, some learned politicians used to debate peoples’ issues inside these institutions. Discussions used to be held on demands of better education, employment, etc. At present, using money power and rampant horse-trading, a fake opposition has been planted inside the assembly by the ruling party to wrestle each other, putting aside issues that are affecting the daily lives of the people.”

Mr Salim said, “In the heat of summer when labourers, students, farmers are protesting on the road against the central government’s erroneous policies that have led to unemployment, inflation and poverty, Mamata Banerjee is on a summer vacation in the hills in Siliguri. She has issued circulars, opposing the two-day strike and proved that her stance is that of the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS). No other organization apart from RSS has opposed today’s strike by the workers.”

Workers of the Left trade unions led a protest rally till Esplanade. Left Front chairman Biman Bose said that at a time when the country is fraught with an abnormal increase in prices of oil and gas and large-scale unemployment, the Trinamul Congress seems least bothered as it does not recognize the issues affecting the people of this state.

“The state government has made it clear that it has no responsibility towards the people. Instead of supporting the strike by workers from all quarters of life, TMC is trying to suppress the workers’ struggle who prepared for this day to ensure their woes reach the ears of the government.” Biman Bose said.

He added in the last 45 years, the rate of employment has never dropped so low. “The Kolkata Municipal Corporation and other state government departments are running with half the staff strength. There has been massive downsizing of employees throughout the country. Schools and colleges are running with less than the adequate amount of teachers.”