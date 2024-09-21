CPM chalks new strategy to expand protest path, move to rural Bengal

With an eye on the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections, the CPM is planning to expand the movement surrounding the R G Kar female PGT rape and murder case from Kolkata to remote and rural areas of the state after the upcoming puja season.

Party sources revealed that while the issue has generated significant traction in Kolkata, the movement has been minimal in rural areas due to a lack of leadership. To address this, the Left Front aims to launch district-wide protests, mobilizing all mass organizations affiliated with the party to demand justice for the victim. According to party sources, CPM state secretary and politburo member Mohammed Salim has instructed district, zonal, and local committees to gear up for the upcoming mass movements.

“Crime syndicates continue to operate across sectors like health, education, land reforms, agriculture, and panchayats. Common people are suffering the most and our workers must dismantle these networks through active protests,” Salim emphasized in a recent meeting.

Advertisement

The CPM has adopted a two-pronged strategy for the protest. First, party workers are participating in citizen-led movements without brandishing party flags. Simultaneously, they are also protesting under various organizational banners. This tactic was evident following the cancellation of the derby at Yuva Bharati Stadium, where CPM leaders helped unite East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan fans in a common cause. Alimuddin Street, CPM’s headquarters, is keeping a close watch on the ongoing junior doctors’ protest. On Thursday night, the doctors announced they would march from Swastha Bhawan to the CGO Complex on Friday and end their sit-in. However, the CPM intends to keep the larger movement alive, using the festival season and after it to sustain momentum. Md Salim and other senior leaders are buoyed by recent developments involving key youth leaders Minakshi Mukherjee and Kalatan Dasgupta. Mukherjee, a prominent DYFI youth leader was summoned by the CBI for questioning in the R G Kar incident, while Dasgupta was granted bail in a separate audio case on the same day. CPM leaders believe these developments will help the party gain more public attention and strengthen their narrative. The CPM had initially struggled to effectively highlight Mukherjee’s leadership role during the 9 August incident when party members tried to block the hearse carrying the victim’s body.

The left leaders now see an opportunity to amplify this message, with the CBI’s involvement drawing fresh attention to the case. As the party prepares to take this movement to every corner of the state, they hope to not only seek justice for the R G Kar victim but also build a broader political platform ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.