CPI voices concern over communal violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Terming the attacks as violations of secular principles, equality, and justice, the CPI warned that such actions pose a significant threat to the communal harmony that underpins Bangladesh’s diverse society.

Rajya Sabha MP and CPI national executive member P Sandosh Kumar condemned the violence, urging the Bangladeshi interim government to act swiftly.

Amid the controversy over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON priest and recent attacks on Hindu temples, the National Council of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has expressed deep concern over communal violence targeting Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

Highlighting the potential fallout of unchecked violence, the CPI noted that these incidents could escalate tensions and provoke adverse reactions across the borders, jeopardizing peace and stability in the region. The party emphasised the importance of maintaining communal amity for the progress and unity of both India and Bangladesh.

“We call upon the government of Bangladesh to take immediate and decisive steps to stop these incidents, protect the rights and safety of Hindus and other minority communities, and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice,” he said.

The CPI also targeted the ruling BJP and its “communal outfits”, cautioning the “progressive and secular forces” in India to oppose any attempts to exploit the issue to stir tensions domestically.

“The National Council of the CPI also calls upon all progressive and secular forces in India to oppose any attempts by the ruling party or its communal outfits to exploit the issue in Bangladesh as a pretext to stir communal tensions in our country,” the Left party said.

The party further called on its members and sympathizers to remain vigilant and committed to preventing communal incidents in India.