Court’s nod to CBI for quizzing Anubrata guard Sehgal in Tihar

The Special CBI Court in Asansol has granted the request of the central investigating agency to interrogate Sehgal Hussein at Tihar Jail in the cattle smuggling case, while extending the bail period of Abdul Latif.

Bodyguard of Anubrata Mondal, constable Sehgal Hussein was arrested by the CBI first in the cattle smuggling case and later arrested by the Enforcement Department (ED) and taken into custody in New Delhi.

Since then Sehgal Hussein has been lodged in Tihar Jail. Anubrata Mondal, her daughter Sukanya Mondal and his CA Manish Kothari, all are presently lodged in Tihar in cattle smuggling case.

The CBI has filed a fresh petition to interrogate Sehgal Hussein again in the cattle smuggling case at Tihar Jail. Rajesh Chakraborty, Special CBI Court judge has granted CBI permission to grill him in Tihar Jail today. Meanwhile, Abdul Latif, another accused in the cattle smuggling case has appeared before the CBI Court in Asansol today.

The court has extended his bail till 13 June. The case will be next heard on that day. Abdul Latif of Birbhum, the owner of the cattle bazaar in Mohammad Bazar has been directed by the Supreme Court earlier to surrender before the CBI Special Court in Asansol.