Couples die in East Burdwan

couple died on their way back home on a motorcycle after attending a marriage party of their kin in East Burdwan, in the small hours today.

The couple, Chandrakanta Mondal (52)and Mita Mondal (48) were residents of Kalna town. They, as the police came to know, went to attend the marriage party of Chandrakant’s sister’s son at Swaspur – about 10 km from the town. The family members told police that the couple had left for home from the party at 2.30 am. At Nosipur village crossing, their speeding bike barged into a lorry parked beside a refueling station. Both suffered severe head injuries and were lying on the road for a long time till a police patrolling van arrived on the spot, around 3.30 am and shifted the couple to the hospital in a gasping condition. The hospital declared them as brought-dead.

An elderly couple, Haradhan Khoira (60) and Chhaya Khoira (53) of Guskara civic town, meanwhile, died due to electrocution yesterday late afternoon. The police, after primary investigations, said that the mishap occurred due to an electrical short-circuit.

Advertisement