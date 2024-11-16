Logo

Councillor life attempt: Alleged mastermind held near Burdwan

Iqbal alias Afroz alias Gulzar Khan, the kingpin behind life-attack on the Trinamul Congress councillor Susanta Ghosh was intercepted by the police on NH-19 in East Burdwan last night.

SNS | Burdwan | November 16, 2024 8:40 pm | Updated : November 17, 2024 8:42 am

Susanta Ghosh

The gunmen attacked Ghosh, the councillor of KMC’s Ward 108, close to his residence at Kasba yesterday evening. He had a narrow escape. Yuvraj Singh, the assailant was arrested immediately by the police.

After quizzing Yuvraj, the police came to know that Iqbal alias Afroz was the mastermind in assembling the gang. He’d absconded soon after the incident.

Iqbal was heading towards Asansol on his motorcycle when he was intercepted at Galsi, about 20 km west of Burdwan town on NH-19 during a naka checking. The East Burdwan police said that Iqbal took shelter at a hideout on EM Bypass soon after the incident and then started moving towards Asansol on his two-wheeler.

