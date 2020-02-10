The Raiganj Medical College and Hospital has referred two migrant labourers of Nooripur village in Raiganj in North Dinajpur district to the Beliaghata Hospital in Kolkata after they showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus. It is learnt that the duo yesterday returned from Kerala, where at least two cases of the virus has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, to stop the entry of persons with suspected cornovirus, health officials, wearing full protective gear, have started screening persons entering India through the Radhikapur Immigration check-post on the India-Bangladesh border in Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district.

“We are checking people who enter the country through the Bangladesh border for any symptom of the killer virus,” helth department sources said. The health staff also screened personnel of the Border Security Force at the Radhikapur Border Outpost, while they were made aware of the virus and the symptoms.

“Apart from Radhikapur, health officials also screened people at Dhankoil and Anantapur in Kaliyaganj. Awareness camps on the virus were held among students and guardians in some primary schools in such villages. Health officials have asked the villagers to inform the local health officials if they find any person coming from outside in the villages. Such persons will be screened properly,” the sources said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health of North Dinajpur, Dr Rabindranath Pradhan, said, “The health status of BSF personnel was checked at the Radhikapur BOP along the Indo-Bangladesh border. BSF officials were asked to inform the health officials of the entry of foreigners through the Immigration check post and who are suffering from cold and diarrhoea. BSF officials were also asked to use masks and gloves while frisking any person on the border.”

“However, we have not found any person infected with the coronavirus in our district. We are just taking precautionary measures throughout the district against it,” Dr Pradhan said.