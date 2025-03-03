Cops, NHAI agree to install speed guns on highways to check reckless driving

In response to recent racing among vehicles on highways and the reckless driving by some drivers, the district administration, police, and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have agreed to install speed guns and traffic sensing technology equipment along the highway stretches, particularly in vulnerable locations.

The district administration officials of East Burdwan and senior officials of the NHAI from Kolkata and Durgapur, after a transport safety meeting, stated that the departments have emphasised on checking overspeeding and reckless racing on NH-19. Fatal incidents along NH19, as gathered by the officials, are on the rise.

The DM of East Burdwan, Ayesha Rani A, said: “It’s very unfortunate that in January alone, this district recorded 31 road accident deaths on either NH19 or the state highways, which is truly alarming.” Many such fatal road mishaps occurred due to a lack of proper illumination, especially along stretches where widening and expansion works by the NHAI authorities are currently in progress. The DM added: “We’ve told them to install proper signage at the vulnerable locations, too.”

Reckless overtaking and racing, especially between the Dankuni-Palsit and Palsit-Panagarh stretches, have increased recently, which the authorities plan to monitor. Additionally, several pedestrians have died while crossing NH-19 in the district. The district authorities have taken this seriously and asked the NHAI to expedite the construction of foot overbridges in vulnerable locations, according to senior officials. Pranav Mahato, Project Director, NHAI, said: “The installation of CCTV cameras every 200 metres along NH19 is currently in progress.

Proposals for speed guns and traffic sensing devices were discussed to identify vehicles flouting regulations along the highway.” Traffic sensing technology includes infrared sensors, inductive loops, and microwave radars. This technology gathers data on traffic flow on roads, as well as vehicle classification and pedestrian behaviour on the road stretches.

Meanwhile, the district police authorities have suggested that the NHAI provide access to the CCTV cameras to help monitor vehicular movement from its control room. The DM of East Burdwan, Ayesha Rani A, said: “Enhancing the surveillance system along the highway has become highly essential these days, considering the sustained changes in the design of traffic movement.”