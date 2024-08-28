Conviction rate for rape cases in India is 26pc: Abhishek post

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the conviction rate for rape cases in India is 26 per cent. He has also been demanded a stringent “anti-rape law” that ensures trials and convictions within 50 days.

Banerjee posted on X today, a chart that stated rapes and atrocities against women in the last 15 days after the R G Kar Hospital incident.

The TMC MP wrote, “This collage stands as a stark reminder of the state of affairs in India over the last 15 days as the nation fights for justice against rape. The answer is clear: a stringent anti-rape law that ensures trials and convictions within 50 days, followed by immediate and harsh punishment. The shocking truth is that the conviction rate for rape cases in India is a dismal 26 per cent. This translates to only 26 convictions out of every 100 reported cases, while 74 offenders escape unpunished.”

“If we are to deliver justice to the victims of this appalling crime, we must demand a time-bound anti-rape law from our state and Union government,” he wrote.

Abhishek Banerjee also asserted that anything else is futile, merely symbolic and ultimately ineffective. The TMC MP’s statement comes in the wake of a scheduled protest of students on Tuesday against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College.

The Diamond Harbour MP had been vocal from the time the news of rape and murder of a trainee on-duty doctor at R G Kar hospital came to light.

On X on August 22, Abhishek had written:

Abhishek’s post on 22 August read: “Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India – during the very time when people were on the streets protesting against this horrible crime.”

“Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed.”

“With 90 rapes reported daily, 4 every hour and 1 every 15 minutes – the urgency for a decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate trials & convictions within 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective. WAKE UP INDIA!”

This post is being widely circulated in social media with celebrities from Bollywood and from different spheres are using this as their frame on Instagram.

Bollywood actress and fitness expert Malaika Arora is among one of the many, who have reposted Abhishek’s post.

The story has been shared by more than three lakh people. If the average followers are 500 per person, it has made impressions to more than 10 crore people, it can be estimated, said an IT cell expert.