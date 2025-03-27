Containers to serve as make-shift homes for Howrah residents

People allegedly displaced by the either collapse or damage of homes near the Belgachia dumping ground would now be rehabilitated in containers.

“At least seven containers had already been placed at a local ground to be converted as make-shift shelters,” claimed an official of Howrah Municipal Corporation, adding that all necessary arrangements have been made to make it habitable.

Advertisement

These arrangements however, would be of temporary nature till the time when pucca houses, under state’s Banglar Bari scheme come up in one-and-a-half years,” said Firhad Hakim, Kolkata mayor and state urban development minister.

Advertisement

Notwithstanding the rehabilitation plans, Howrah district continues to reel under piles of garbage as steps to dispose of the cumulative garbage at an alternative site at Arupara at Jagacha, Howrah, ran into rough weather as locals staged protests this morning, stalling the proceedings.

With no clean up, drain water has seeped into local houses making the area filthy.