Construction of 2 subways in Bhagalpur-Jamalpur-Kiul section

As a part of Eastern Railway’s initiative of replacing level crossing gates with subways, the ER carried out the construction work of two subways in place of level-crossing gate 2A between Nathnagar and Akbarnagar and level-crossing gate 7 between Akbarnagar and Sultanganj station was completed by taking a block for six hours.

According to the ER, the construction of limited height subways in Bhagalpur – Jamalpur – Kiul section of Malda Division will bring ease of movement for both road and rail traffic and will facilitate seamless movement with more safety.

