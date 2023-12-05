Cong’s defeat unlikely to impact INDIA alliance: CM

If seat sharing among the India alliance is done properly, then the BJP will not come to power in 2024, said Trinamul Congress chairperson and chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “The BJP has not come on the basis of the people’s verdict. It was the fault of Congress. The Congress received 39 per cent of the vote, the BJP received 42 per cent, and the India Alliance received 12 per cent.

Had the seat sharing been done, the BJP would have been defeated,” she said. “The BJP had fought the election battle with the help of the central agencies. They let loose the agencies to scare the opposition. After winning Assembly polls, central forces, I am told, have been sent to the north 24 parganas to conduct raids. This is typical of the BJP’s game,” continued Miss Banerjee.

“The BJP should not feel complacent. It is not the people’s verdict,” she added. Coming down heavily on the BJP and criticising their distribution of laddoos (sweetmeats) in a few areas, she said, “The BJP has scared all the media who are neutral. In the morning, they tell the owners of television channels what to show and what not to show. Similarly, the owners of print media are instructed what to publish and what not to publish.

The owners are helpless; if they disobey, the agencies will be sent to their houses, and they will be maligned socially. With this, the BJP is ruling the country.” Miss Banerjee did not elaborate as to how the future meetings of the India Alliance will be conducted and what its strategy should be. “We will do what is required,” she commented. It may be recalled that Miss Banerjee had requested the leaders of the India alliance prepare a strategy as time was short.

“We will have to work hard to do what is required,” she maintained. Miss Banerjee pointed out that “it would be wrong to criticise Congress and hold the party responsible for the defeat. Had the Congress done the seat-sharing, it would not have to face such a situation. The policy of going alone is wrong. Had seat sharing been there, the BJP would have been defeated in all the seats.” Brushing aside the rumour that she was joining the meeting of the India Alliance, she said, “I do not know about any such meeting.

I have not been invited. Abhishek has already left for north Bengal today to attend a family function. Though I do not participate in any party functions, I will leave for North Bengal on 6 December and return to the city on 11 December. I have prior appointments.”