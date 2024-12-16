Congress’ Adhir Ranjan defends imposition of Emergency during Indira Gandhi’s rule, says was for national security

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday defended the Emergency imposed during Indira Gandhi’s leadership, asserting that it was not a threat to democracy but a measure taken for the country’s security. Chowdhury emphasised that the Emergency was lifted, and elections were announced thereafter. Addressing reporters, Chowdhury said: “During Indira Gandhi’s leadership, the Emergency was imposed in the country.

While we don’t deny this, it was not because democracy was in danger. The government felt that the Emergency was necessary for the country’s security, and after that, they lifted it and announced elections. Democracy was always in her mind, and there was no issue in extending the Emergency for a longer period.” He also noted that Congress had already apologised for past issues and did not see the need to revisit them. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress over the Emergency, stating that whenever ‘democracy’ is discussed, “this very sin” of Congress will be remembered.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the ‘Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,’ the Prime Minister launched a strong attack on the Congress and said: “One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurling a blow to the Constitution.” PM Modi remarked that when India was celebrating 25 years of the Constitution, it “was torn apart,” and the Emergency was imposed. “It is 75 years of the Constitution.

But 25 years also has an importance, as do 50 years and 60 years… When the country was witnessing 25 years of the Constitution, at the same time, the Constitution in our country was razed. Emergency was imposed, democratic systems were finished, the country was turned into a prison, citizens’ rights were looted, and press freedom was curtailed. This sin on the forehead of Congress can never be erased. Whenever democracy is discussed across the world, Congress’ sin will never be erased because democracy was strangled,” PM Modi said. Referring to the NehruGandhi family, PM Modi alleged that it “has challenged the Constitution at all levels.”

“Highs and lows occurred, there were difficulties too, and there were obstacles as well. But I bow before the people of the country once again, as they strongly stood with the Constitution… I do not want to make personal criticism of anyone, but it is important to place facts before the country. That is why I would like to do that,” he said. “One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurling a blow to the Constitution. I am mentioning that one family because in 75 years of our journey, they ruled for 55 years.

So, the country has the right to know what happened. The tradition of this family’s ill-thoughts and bad policies is ongoing continuously. This family has challenged the Constitution at all levels,” he alleged. The special two-day debate in the Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution concluded on Saturday.