Cong expels Binoy Tamang for support to BP’s Raju Bista

In a significant political development, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) has expelled its general secretary Binoy Tamang for six years for anti-party activities.

The WBPCC took the decision immediately after Binoy Tamang released a video message today extending his support to the BJP candidate Raju Bista this morning.

Notably, Mr Tamang, who was an active leader of Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha ( GJMM) and later joined the Trinamul Congress, joined the Congress a few months ago and started campaigning for the Congress in this region, including in the Hills.

But Mr Tamang had to protest against the decision of the Congress leadership as it fielded Dr Munish Tamang from Darjeeling LS seat, following the proposal from the president of Hamro Party (HP) Ajoy Edwards. Even Binoy Tamang cleared his stand and informed the party that he would not support Munish Tamang.

It may be noted that Binoy Tamang was one of the contenders, when a section was expecting either Ajoy Edwards or Binoy Tamang would contest the LS Polls from Darjeeling on the Congress ticket.

Significantly, as Mr Edwards joined the INDIA Bloc and projected Munish Tamang, a section of Hamro Party members and even elected members from civic body left his party and joined hands with Raju Bista.

Interestingly, Congress candidate Dr Munish Tamang has been campaigning from the plains to Hills, in association with the CPM and HP. On the other hand, TMC candidate Gopal Lama is campaigning with the help of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha in the Hills.

As a result, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, is contesting second time with the help of all other Hill-based political parties and organizations, especially with Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), GJMM and Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists.

Despite majority support from the Hills and the plains the BJP candidate Raju Bista has decided to ‘leave no stone unturned’ to retain the seat , after winning the semi-final match within his party, campaigning in its own network and with other star campaigners.

Breaking the tradition of BJP’s policy to change its candidate for Darjeeling LS seat, Mr Bista is contesting a second time when a former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was the main contender.

Though Union home minister Amit Shah failed to campaign for him physically at Lebong in the Hills due inclement weather conditions, his short and specific telephonic message on the issue of Gorkha’s long-standing demand was more effective, according to political observers.

After Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Mithun Chakraborty, Suvendu Adhikari, today Union minister of earth sciences Kiren Rijiju campaigned for Raju Bista in different places from plains to the Hills.

Addressing the audience in presence of alliance party leaders, Kiren Rijiju said, “I have come here to assure you that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gorkhas will get justice and your two major issues will be addressed, rest assured, it is PM Modi’s guarantee.”