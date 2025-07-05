Conclave mentions state’s progress in animal husbandry and fisheries

MCCI organized MCCI Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Conclave on the theme ‘Rural Livelihoods to Global Markets: Scaling West Bengal’s Livestock and Aquaculture Potential’ yesterday.

Pradip Mazumdar, minister of panchayat & rural development chairman, West Bengal state rural livelihoods mission (WBSRLM), Swapan Debnath, minister of animal resources development, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury, MoS (IC) of fisheries, aquaculture, aquatic resources and fishing harbour, addressed the gathering as chief guests.

The state government also believes that this sector has huge potential to become an organized industry, said Swapan Debnath. The minister informed that the state has extended Egg Production Incentive Scheme 2017 for poultry to 31 August. Under this scheme, till now the total production of egg has now increased to Rs 33.90 cr and generated employment for 20,000 people.

The minister highlighted that West Bengal had a total demand for eggs of 1528 cr whereas the state produced 1690 cr eggs. So, West Bengal is self-sufficient in production of eggs.

Pradip Mazumdar said that under “Anondodhara”, the government has organised 12,10,000 self-help groups where quality SHGs are trained under IIM. Mr Mazumdar mentioned elastic demand for fish in West Bengal. Among other issues, he said that the state purchases paddy at higher than MSP.

Biplab Roy Chowdhury said that West Bengal is the highest producer of fish in India. Now the state has started to export fish to Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand.