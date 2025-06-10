Complaint against teacher who draws salary in absence

A group of teachers from Ondal High School has sent an SOS to the district administration, demanding immediate intervention over alleged irregularities at the long-established institution.

Concerns include a Sanskrit teacher who has been absent for over 800 days yet continues to receive his salary, and an English teacher, who was reportedly permitted to travel to Canada during the Board examinations, despite such leaves being against regulations.

According to the protesting teachers, Tripti Mondal, the English teacher appointed through the controversial 2016 School Service Commission recruitment process, has been receiving preferential treatment from the teacher-in-charge (TIC). “She is allowed to handle computer-related tasks privately in the TIC’s chamber, even though two qualified computer teachers are excluded from such responsibilities,” alleged one of the senior teachers.

They further claimed that Mondal was granted permission to travel to Canada during the Board examinations for two consecutive years—something not permitted under school rules.

Sanskrit teacher Gopal Konra has allegedly not attended classes for nearly 800 days but continues to draw a salary. A member of the School Managing Committee, Gouranga Das, confirmed the issue, stating: “Konra’s son is unwell, and he has accumulated significant debt. He has not been teaching for several months. We’ve communicated the matter to the school education department, requesting appropriate action.”

There are also serious allegations against the school’s governing body. Teachers claim that the managing committee operates in violation of norms, with mandatory teacher representatives being denied access. The committee is reportedly headed by Gobinda Bhattacharya, a priest by profession. “Yes, I am a priest and have limited involvement in academic matters,” Bhattacharya admitted. “I’ve heard about the petition. However, the protesting teachers have personal grievances against the TIC, who has tightened rules on punctuality.”

Fifteen senior teachers have come forward, alleging “anarchy, nepotism, and irregular practices” under TIC Mrinal Kanti Saha. They refuted claims of their own tardiness, asserting instead that Saha himself neglects regular classes and misuses school funds meant for examinations and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. “We’ve raised our voices against misappropriation,” they said.

Local MLA Tapas Banerjee expressed concern: “It is unfortunate that the teachers have had to seek action against the TIC. I am treating this matter with due seriousness.”

The school currently has 34 faculty members catering to approximately 1,100 students. The commerce stream is the most prominent, largely managed by two teachers—one of whom is Saha himself. “I take 24 classes per week,” he claimed.

When contacted, TIC Mrinal Kanti Saha said: “Perhaps some individuals have grievances and have approached the district administration. I will respond only if I’m formally asked for clarification.”