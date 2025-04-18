Commuters stir over extra space for ladies

Around 15 local EMUs had to be cancelled following obstruction by a crowd of passengers. The agitating crowd protested at Uttar Radhanagar Halt from 6.26 a.m. to 9.16 a.m. and at a level crossing gate near Hotar from 8.40 a.m. to 9.17 a.m. Banana leaves were also thrown on overhead wire near Dhamua station and at Magrahat station.

The agitators protested against earmarking of an extra half portion of general coach for ladies in both sides of the EMU locals in this section by Sealdah division. The agitation resulted in affecting train services in Baruipur – Diamond Harbour section of Sealdah division. Normal train services in the section resumed after the withdrawal of the obstruction from all the places at 9.42 a.m.

According to the divisional railway sources, only a small portion of the increased capacity of EMU locals in this section has been earmarked for the lady passengers keeping in view the increasing demand. Similar obstruction was made by the lady passengers also in last month in Sonarpur – Canning section demanding increase in the number of ladies compartments in local trains. Responding to the constant demand, the additional capacity for the accommodation of lady passengers was created. Lady passengers form about 25 per cent of the total suburban passengers and there was also demand from them to increase their earmarked accommodation, according to the Sealdah division.

Elaborating further, the divisional railway sources informed that Sealdah division has recently increased the number of coaches in EMU locals from 9 to 12, which means additional coaches are also available for the general passengers and the share of general coach with the introduction of these 12 coach trains have not at all decreased. In a 12 coach EMU rake, seating capacity equivalent to a total of 3 coaches is only earmarked for the lady passengers, which is also minimal.