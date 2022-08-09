Committee formed in Siliguri to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo

A group of people in Siliguri has formed a committee to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. The committee has decided to involve 150 schools under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad to celebrate the birthday of Sri Aurobindo.

President of the committee Swapnendu Nandi said: “To mark the 150th year, we have decided to involve 150 schools. We have already contacted around 125 schools.” “Celebrations will start from 15 August with a procession. All schools will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, involving students.

Celebrations will continue till 2023 in different stages in schools and other arenas,” Mr Nandi said, adding, “We read about Rishi Arabinda in schools, but not now students don’t have scope to read about him.

We plan to raise the issue with intellectuals here to include the subject of Sri Aurobindo in the school syllabus,” he added. Secretary of the committee Bimal Krishna Das said: “We have planned to publish a 20-page book on Sri Aurobindo for the upper primary students.

We hope we will be able to ready it by September this year.” Mr Das also said that the committee has decided to showcase Sri Aurobindo as Biplabi (revolutionary) among the students.