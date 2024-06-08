College celebrates World Environment Day

In a remarkable celebration of World Environment Day, the NSS and NCC cells of Dr B C Roy Engineering College organized a grand plantation drive within the college campus and its surrounding areas. This initiative aimed to not only plant trees but also ensure their protection and growth, reflecting the college’s deep commitment to environmental sustainability.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Mr Tarun Bhattacharya, general secretary of Dr B C Roy Society, Jernail Singh, treasurer of Dr B C Roy Society, Prof Saikat Maitra, chief advisor of Dr B C Roy Society, Prof K M Hossain, vice principal of Dr B C Roy Engineering College and Prof Arindam Mandal, registrar of Dr B C Roy Engineering College. They planted a total 31 saplings such as Debdaru, Bokul and Karanj saplings. Students from the NCC and NSS units contributed towards the Green Campus Initiative, the photography team led by students Mr Souvik Chowdhury and Soumojit Konar of 6th semester, BTech CSE department took excellent contributions to make this event successful.

Mr Bhattacharya, in his address, highlighted the importance of nurturing the environment and emphasized that the responsibility of protecting the saplings lies with every individual. Shri Singh underscored the necessity of continuous efforts beyond plantation, ensuring that the saplings are safeguarded and thrive.

